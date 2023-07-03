Happy Monday!
It's a warm start to the day with sunshine.
Temperatures this afternoon will climb to the low/mid 90s, FEELING like the upper 90s.
Rain chance: 40%--mainly south of I-40.
Winds: 5/10 mph.
LOOKING AHEAD: Falling temperatures and spotty showers all this week. Low threat severe (1/5) with gusty winds the threat. Feels like temperatures over the next several days will be near 100 or higher.
HERE IS WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:
- Highs in the 90s for the next few days.
- Heat index near or just above 100 degrees through Wednesday
- 4th of July: Steamy with an isolated chance of a storm
- Highs return to the 80s by the end of the week
- The unsettled pattern continues through Friday
HERE IS THE FORECAST:
MONDAY: A few scattered thunderstorms during the morning with more scattered thunderstorm activity in the afternoon and early evening. An isolated storm could be strong. Otherwise, it will be hot and humid with a high in the lower 90s and a heat index just above 100 degrees. High of 92 degrees. Winds SW 5-10mph.
4TH OF JULY: The morning begins very warm and muggy. A mixture of sun and clouds throughout the day. Highs will again get into the lower 90s with a heat index near 100 degrees in the afternoon. The chance is there for a few isolated storms to pop up during the afternoon and early evening. No severe weather is expected. High of 92 degrees. Winds SW 5-10mph.
WEDNESDAY: Hot and muggy with a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the 90s with a heat index near or just above 100 degrees. High of 93 degrees. Winds SW 5-10 mph.
THURSDAY: Hot and humid with a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening. Temperatures near 90 with a heat index in the upper 90s. High of 90 degrees. Winds SW 5-15mph.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD
Trending stories: