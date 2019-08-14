Partly Cloudy and HOT across the Mid-South

- It's a comfortable and rain-free start to the day.
- Temperatures this afternoon will warm up to the low 90s.
- Feels like temps in the upper 90s.
- HYDRATE. LOOK BEFORE YOU LOCK.
- Rain chance: <10%.
- Winds: 10 mph.
- Watch the video above for your Wednesday weathercast
