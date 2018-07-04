  • Partly cloudy and hot day forecasted for Mid-South Friday

    By: Brittani Dubose , Joey Sulipeck , Patrick Pete , Elisabeth D'Amore

    Updated:

    Severe Thunderstorm WARNING in effect for multiple counties across the Mid-South

    • HEAT ADVISORY FOR ENTIRE MID SOUTH UNTIL 10 PM—HEAT INDICES 105 - 107
    • A couple isolated showers possible this evening, but most of us should be dry for fireworks tonight.
    • Another hot and humid afternoon in store for us tomorrow; High: 94°, Heat Index: 106°
    • A few isolated pop ups are likely, but widespread rain is not likely.
    • A cold front will move closer to the Mid-South Friday evening, increasing our rain chances.
    • Slightly cooler temperatures filter in for the weekend. Weekend Winner: Saturday
    • Watch the video above for your partly cloudy and hot Independence Day.

    Trending stories:

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories