Partly cloudy and hot day forecasted for Mid-South Friday

Severe Thunderstorm WARNING in effect for multiple counties across the Mid-South
- HEAT ADVISORY FOR ENTIRE MID SOUTH UNTIL 10 PM—HEAT INDICES 105 - 107
- A couple isolated showers possible this evening, but most of us should be dry for fireworks tonight.
- Another hot and humid afternoon in store for us tomorrow; High: 94°, Heat Index: 106°
- A few isolated pop ups are likely, but widespread rain is not likely.
- A cold front will move closer to the Mid-South Friday evening, increasing our rain chances.
- Slightly cooler temperatures filter in for the weekend. Weekend Winner: Saturday
- Watch the video above for your partly cloudy and hot Independence Day.
