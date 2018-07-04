  • Partly cloudy and hot day forecasted for the Fourth of July

    By: Brittani Dubose , Joey Sulipeck , Patrick Pete , Elisabeth D'Amore

    Isolated strong storm possible later this afternoon—mainly along and south of I-40. Damaging wind gusts primary threat

    • HEAT ADVISORY FOR ENTIRE MID SOUTH UNTIL 10 PM—HEAT INDICES 105 - 107

    • Stay hydrated and don’t forget the sunscreen this afternoon.

    • Temperatures will be in the mid 90s with heat indices in the triple digits.

    • Afternoon rain chance: 20/30%--isolated strong storm possible

    • Watch the video above for your partly cloudy and hot Independence Day.

