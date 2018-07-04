Partly cloudy and hot day forecasted for the Fourth of July

Isolated strong storm possible later this afternoon—mainly along and south of I-40. Damaging wind gusts primary threat
HEAT ADVISORY FOR ENTIRE MID SOUTH UNTIL 10 PM—HEAT INDICES 105 - 107
Stay hydrated and don’t forget the sunscreen this afternoon.
Temperatures will be in the mid 90s with heat indices in the triple digits.
Afternoon rain chance: 20/30%--isolated strong storm possible
Watch the video above for your partly cloudy and hot Independence Day.
Trending stories:
- 'Exposure to feces' blamed after dozens sickened at neighborhood cookout
- PHOTOS: Police investigating downtown and midtown shooting
- Man rushed to hospital after downtown shooting
- PHOTOS: Mid-South's Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}