  • Partly cloudy and hot temperatures across the Mid-South

    By: Brittani Dubose , Elisabeth D'Amore , Patrick Pete , Joey Sulipeck

    Updated:

    HEAT ADVISORY FROM NOON TO 8 P.M.

    • It's a partly cloudy and warm start to the day.  
    • Temperatures this afternoon will warm up to the mid-90s.
    • Feels like temps in the triple digits.
    • PM rain chance: 30%--isolated strong to severe storms possible.
    • Damaging wind gusts/hail the primary threats.
    • Winds: 5/10 mph. 
    • Watch the video above for your Wednesday weathercast
       

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories