Partly cloudy and hot temperatures across the Mid-South

HEAT ADVISORY FROM NOON TO 8 P.M.
- It's a partly cloudy and warm start to the day.
- Temperatures this afternoon will warm up to the mid-90s.
- Feels like temps in the triple digits.
- PM rain chance: 30%--isolated strong to severe storms possible.
- Damaging wind gusts/hail the primary threats.
- Winds: 5/10 mph.
- Watch the video above for your Wednesday weathercast
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}