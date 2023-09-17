Good afternoon everyone!
We are looking at a very comfortable week. There looks to be a small chance of a few showers starting to come into the forecast for Thursday. Right now it does not look widespread or heavy. Just a few isolated showers. This is something that we will keep an eye on. We will likely see a rain chance increase after the beginning of the fall season on Saturday. The highs are likely to be in the middle to upper 80s with lower humidity. Enjoy the week!
HERE IS WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:
- Nice and warm week ahead
- Temps in the 80s with no major rainfall in sight
- Few showers are possible on Thursday
- Low humidity continues
- Drought to increase
- River levels to decrease...
HERE IS THE FORECAST:
TONIGHT: Cool and comfortable. Mostly clear. Lows in the middle 50s. Low of 58 degrees. Winds NE 5-10mph.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Temps in the 80s with lower humidity. High of 83 degrees. Winds NE 5-10mph.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Low humidity continues to make it feel refreshing. Highs turning warmer through the second half of the week. High of 86 degrees. Winds SW 5-10mph.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Low humidity continues. A few more clouds around the region. High of 87 degrees. Winds SE 5-10mph.
THURSDAY: Increasing clouds throughout the day with the chance of a few scattered showers coming into the forecast. No heavy or widespread rain is expected as of now. The highs are a bit cooler. High of 85 degrees. Winds W 5-10mph.
