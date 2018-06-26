Partly cloudy skies with isolated showers across the area

- A muggy start with ‘feel like’ temperatures warming into the low 100s this afternoon
- A partly cloudy sky with isolated showers expected each day this week
- ‘Feel like’ temperatures continue to climb over the coming days
- The hottest days will be Thursday and Friday
- Watch the video above to see a breakdown of the afternoon heat!
