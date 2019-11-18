- MEMPHIS, Tenn. -
- Have the jacket before you walk out the door.
- It's a chilly start to the day with mostly clear skies.
- Temperatures this afternoon will warm up to the upper 50s.
- Rain chance: <10%.
- Winds: 5 mph.
- LOOKING AHEAD: Temperatures will rise to the upper 60s by midweek with rain the 2nd half of the week.
- Watch the video above for your Monday weathercast.
