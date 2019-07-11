  • Partly Cloudy with Dangerous Heat for the Mid-South

    HEAT ADVISORY FROM 10 AM TO 8 PM--MAINLY ALONG AND SOUTH OF I-40

    • It's a comfortable and dry start to the day.
    • Temperatures will heat up to the low 90s this afternoon.
    • Feels like temperatures will be in the triple digits.
    • HYDRATE. LOOK BEFORE YOU LOCK!
    • Rain chance: 20%--especially south of I-40 in MS.
    • Low threat severe.
    • Winds: 10 mph. 
    • There's a tropical system developing in the Gulf that will bring a rain chance and cooler temperatures to the Mid South for part of the weekend into early next week.
    • Watch the video above for your Thursday weathercast
       

     

