HEAT ADVISORY FROM 10 AM TO 8 PM--MAINLY ALONG AND SOUTH OF I-40
- It's a comfortable and dry start to the day.
- Temperatures will heat up to the low 90s this afternoon.
- Feels like temperatures will be in the triple digits.
- HYDRATE. LOOK BEFORE YOU LOCK!
- Rain chance: 20%--especially south of I-40 in MS.
- Low threat severe.
- Winds: 10 mph.
- There's a tropical system developing in the Gulf that will bring a rain chance and cooler temperatures to the Mid South for part of the weekend into early next week.
- Watch the video above for your Thursday weathercast
