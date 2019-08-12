  • Partly Cloudy with Dangerous Heat Forecasted across the Mid-South

    By: Brittani Dubose , Elisabeth D'Amore , Joey Sulipeck , Patrick Pete

    Updated:

    HEAT ADVISORY + EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING UNTIL TUESDAY.

    • It's a warm and rain-free start to the day.
    • Temperatures this afternoon will warm up to the mid/upper 90s.
    • Feels like temps in the triple digits.
    • Heat Advisory goes until 10 AM. Excessive Heat Warning is 10 AM to 8PM Tuesday.
    • HYDRATE. LOOK BEFORE YOU LOCK. 
    • Rain chance: <20%.
    • Winds: 5/10 mph
    • Watch the video above for your Monday weathercast
       

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories