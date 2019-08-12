Partly Cloudy with Dangerous Heat Forecasted across the Mid-South

HEAT ADVISORY + EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING UNTIL TUESDAY.
- It's a warm and rain-free start to the day.
- Temperatures this afternoon will warm up to the mid/upper 90s.
- Feels like temps in the triple digits.
- Heat Advisory goes until 10 AM. Excessive Heat Warning is 10 AM to 8PM Tuesday.
- HYDRATE. LOOK BEFORE YOU LOCK.
- Rain chance: <20%.
- Winds: 5/10 mph.
