  • Partly cloudy with low chance of rain Sunday

    • Mild temperatures are in the forecast tonight, sweater weather!
    • Strong southerly flow brings warmer temperatures tomorrow—Highs near 80°
    • An stray shower not out of the question tomorrow evening.
    • A strong cold front brings scattered showers and storms into the area early Monday morning.
    • Some of those storms could be strong to severe, with strong winds and isolated tornado being the primary risks.
    • Cooler temps and drier conditions arrive Tuesday.
       

