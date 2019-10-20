Partly cloudy with low chance of rain Sunday

- MEMPHIS, Tenn. -
- Mild temperatures are in the forecast tonight, sweater weather!
- Strong southerly flow brings warmer temperatures tomorrow—Highs near 80°
- An stray shower not out of the question tomorrow evening.
- A strong cold front brings scattered showers and storms into the area early Monday morning.
- Some of those storms could be strong to severe, with strong winds and isolated tornado being the primary risks.
- Cooler temps and drier conditions arrive Tuesday.
