  • Partly cloudy with low chance of rain tomorrow

    Updated:
      MEMPHIS, Tenn. -
    • Today will be partly cloudy with highs in the low to mid 70s
    • Tomorrow will see highs near 80 with a low rain chance
    • A system will increase our severe weather risk for Monday
    • Best rain chance will be Monday between 6 AM and 12 PM
    • Rain exits and temperatures drop with highs in the 60s by TUE
    • Watch the video above for the latest on this rain chance!

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories