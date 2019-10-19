Partly cloudy with low chance of rain tomorrow

- MEMPHIS, Tenn. -
- Today will be partly cloudy with highs in the low to mid 70s
- Tomorrow will see highs near 80 with a low rain chance
- A system will increase our severe weather risk for Monday
- Best rain chance will be Monday between 6 AM and 12 PM
- Rain exits and temperatures drop with highs in the 60s by TUE
