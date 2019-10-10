Partly Cloudy with Slight Rain Chance for Mid-South

- MEMPHIS, Tenn. -
- It's a comfortable and dry start to the day.
- This afternoon we will warm up to the mid/upper 80s.
- Rain chance: 20%--mainly east of the MS River this afternoon/evening.
- Winds: 10/15 mph.
- LOOKING AHEAD: a cold front will move through the Mid South tomorrow. Gusty winds the primary threat.
- Watch the video above for your Thursday weathercast.
