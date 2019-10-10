  • Partly Cloudy with Slight Rain Chance for Mid-South

    Updated:
      MEMPHIS, Tenn. -
    • It's a comfortable and dry start to the day.
    • This afternoon we will warm up to the mid/upper 80s.
    • Rain chance: 20%--mainly east of the MS River this afternoon/evening.
    • Winds: 10/15 mph.
    • LOOKING AHEAD: a cold front will move through the Mid South tomorrow. Gusty winds the primary threat.
    • Watch the video above for your Thursday weathercast.

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories