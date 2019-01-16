  • Parts of Mid-South have potential for winter weather this weekend

    By: Elisabeth D'Amore , Patrick Pete

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - As we head into the weekend, parts of the Mid-South have the potential to see winter weather. 

    As typical with these types of events, when the cold air moves in will determine who gets wintry precipitation. 

    CLICK HERE FOR LIVE INTERACTIVE RADAR

    Scattered showers arrive late Friday evening and will increase in coverage as we go through Saturday. 

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    Expect a soggy day with rainfall totals from 1 to 2 inches for the entire Mid-South. All of this rain will be ahead of a very potent cold front. 

    The cold air will start to drop temperatures Saturday evening, but there's uncertainty of when temperatures will dip below freezing to begin the transition to snow. 

    While it's a little too early to talk accumulation, the greatest areas likely to see any winter weather will begin in our northwest counties and decrease as you go southeast. 

    You can count of the FOX13 Severe Weather Team to closely monitor changes in this forecast.

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories