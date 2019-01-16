Parts of Mid-South have potential for winter weather this weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - As we head into the weekend, parts of the Mid-South have the potential to see winter weather.
As typical with these types of events, when the cold air moves in will determine who gets wintry precipitation.
Scattered showers arrive late Friday evening and will increase in coverage as we go through Saturday.
Expect a soggy day with rainfall totals from 1 to 2 inches for the entire Mid-South. All of this rain will be ahead of a very potent cold front.
The cold air will start to drop temperatures Saturday evening, but there's uncertainty of when temperatures will dip below freezing to begin the transition to snow.
While it's a little too early to talk accumulation, the greatest areas likely to see any winter weather will begin in our northwest counties and decrease as you go southeast.
You can count of the FOX13 Severe Weather Team to closely monitor changes in this forecast.
