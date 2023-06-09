WATCH: Mid-South under Air Quality Alert as weekend kicks off with more rain, warm temps

Happy Friday!
 
CODE ORANGE FOR PARTS OF MID SOUTH UNTIL SUNSET.
Code Orange
You'll want the sunglasses and umbrella today.
 
Isolated showers on radar across north MS and east AR.
 
Temperatures this afternoon will rise to the mid 80s.
 
Rain chance: <20%.
 
Winds: 5/10 mph.
Sunday Weather Risk June 9
LOOKING AHEAD: Near or below average temperatures the next several days with a rain chance Sunday. Isolated strong to severe storms possible with gusty winds and heavy rain the threats in the afternoon/evening. 
Weather impact June 9
Local Weather for Memphis and the Mid-South

Friday: A few early morning rain drops, then quickly becoming mostly sunny and seasonably warm. Highs in the upper 80s.

Saturday: Hot and mostly sunny. Showers and storms late. Highs near 90 degrees.

Sunday: Warm and mostly cloudy with showers and storms possible. Highs in the mid-80s.

Monday: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the low 80s.

