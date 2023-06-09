Friday: A few early morning rain drops, then quickly becoming mostly sunny and seasonably warm. Highs in the upper 80s.
Saturday: Hot and mostly sunny. Showers and storms late. Highs near 90 degrees.
Sunday: Warm and mostly cloudy with showers and storms possible. Highs in the mid-80s.
Monday: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the low 80s.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Donald Trump says he’s been indicted on charges of mishandling classified documents
- Woman indicted in Oak Court Mall shooting that killed father, injured his 9-month-old son, records show
- Teen boy drowns while trying to save another person's life, Arkansas police say
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives