This evening will be warm and pleasant. Tonight will be cool under fair skies.
Saturday will be warm with wonderful football weather for the Southern Heritage Classic and all of the events surrounding the big game.
Hurricane Lee is a Category 4 storm this afternoon after reaching Category 5 status Thursday night.
Local Weather for Memphis and the Mid-South
Friday Night: Fair skies, cool and comfortable. Overnight lows in the low and mid-60s.
Saturday: Sunny, warm and wonderful. Highs near 85 degrees in the afternoon. During the Southern Heritage Classic football game, temps will be in the low 80s and 70s under clear skies. Kickoff is at 6 p.m. at Liberty Stadium.
Sunday: Sunny, warm and comfortable. Highs in the low and mid-80s.
Monday: Sunny, warm and comfortable. Highs in the mid-80s.
Tuesday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance of scattered showers and storms. Highs in the low 80s.
Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny and cooler. Highs in the upper 70s.
