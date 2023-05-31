Welcome to Wednesday morning, everyone:
Today will be a bit hotter and more humid. Humidity ramps up for the end of this week with an increased risk of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Local Weather for Memphis and the Mid-South
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and hot. Highs near 90 degrees.
Thursday: Hotter and more humid with isolated thunderstorms possible in the afternoon and evening. Highs near 90 degrees.
Friday: Hot and humid with highs in the low 90s. Afternoon thunderstorms possible. Heat indices in the middle 90s.
Saturday: Hot and humid with highs in the low 90s. Afternoon thunderstorms possible. Heat indices in the middle and upper 90s.
Sunday: Hot and humid with highs in the low 90s. Afternoon thunderstorms possible. Heat indices in the middle and upper 90s.
