- Highs in the 90s today.
- Excessive heat warnings are likely this week
- Highs could reach 100 degrees for the first time this year later this week
- Heat indices will be near or above 110 degrees.
- No chance of rain until after next weekend.
Saturday will be hot and humid. It becomes hotter and more humid with this season's highest temperatures being felt next week.
Local Weather for Memphis and the Mid-South
Saturday: Hot and humid. Highs in the low to mid-90s. Heat indices near or above 100 degrees.
Sunday: Hot and humid. Highs in the low to mid- and upper-90s. Heat indices near or above 105 degrees.
Monday: Hot and humid. Highs in the low to mid 90s. Heat indices near 110 degrees.
Tuesday: Hot and humid. Highs in the mid to upper 90s. Heat indices near 110 degrees.
Wednesday: Extremely hot and humid. Highs near 100 degrees. Heat indices near 110 degrees.
