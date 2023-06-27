Welcome to Tuesday evening, everyone:
Heat Advisory from 11 a.m. Wednesday to 11 a.m. Thursday for Lee, Phillips and St. Francis counties in Arkansas and Coahoma, Quitman and Tunica counties in Mississippi.
Excessive Heat Watch for Memphis and all of the Mid-South issued from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday.
Risk Level 1 out of 5 for strong to severe storms Wednesday morning and midday.
Local Weather for Memphis and the Mid-South
Tuesday Night: Increasing clouds and warm. 70s and 80s most of the night. Overnight lows near 70 degrees.
Wednesday: Morning showers and thunderstorms moving from Arkansas to Memphis, Western Tennessee and Northern Mississippi from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mostly sunny and hotter afterward. Highs near 95 degrees. Heat indices in the upper 90s.
Thursday: Sizzling! Highs near 100 degrees. Heat indices between 105 and 115 degrees.
Friday: Another scorcher! Highs near 100 degrees. Heat indices between 105 and 115 degrees.
Saturday: Still roasting with highs near 100 despite a slight chance of showers.
Sunday: Better chance of showers and thunderstorms. Still hot with highs in the low 90s.
