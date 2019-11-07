- Grab the coat and umbrella before you walk out the door.
- Rain is on radar across the Mid-South.
- Temperatures this afternoon will fall to the 40s.
- Rain chance: 90%--no threat severe.
- Rainfall totals: 2" or less.
- Winds: 15/20 mph.
- LOOKING AHEAD: wind chills as cold as the teens Friday morning.
- Watch the video above for your Thursday weathercast.
Have the umbrella AND the heavy coat. The coat will be needed this afternoon. No severe threat with today's rain. Wind chills as low as the teens for early tomorrow morning.https://t.co/HMwOP8DPVO pic.twitter.com/nls9vzCVph— Brittani (@BrittaniD_Fox13) November 7, 2019
