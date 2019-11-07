  • Rain and falling temperatures expected in the Mid-South

    By: Brittani Dubose , Patrick Pete , Joey Sulipeck , Elisabeth D'Amore

    Updated:
    • Grab the coat and umbrella before you walk out the door.
    • Rain is on radar across the Mid-South.
    • Temperatures this afternoon will fall to the 40s.
    • Rain chance: 90%--no threat severe.
    • Rainfall totals: 2" or less.
    • Winds: 15/20 mph.
    • LOOKING AHEAD: wind chills as cold as the teens Friday morning.
    LOOKING AHEAD: wind chills as cold as the teens Friday morning.

     

     

     

