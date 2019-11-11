MEMPHIS, Tenn. - WIND ADVISORY FROM 3PM TODAY THRU 3AM TUESDAY
- Grab the umbrella and coat before you walk out the door.
- It's a chilly start to the day with scattered showers on radar.
- Temperatures this afternoon will fall to 40 by 5 PM.
- Rain chance: 90%.
- Winds: 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph this evening.
- TONIGHT: Rain will transition to a sleet and snow mix after 6, with light snow possible around midnight.
- Little to no accumulation expected, though the big story the next couple days will be dangerously cold temperatures.
Today’s weather timeline --
Rain mainly from 10 AM -6 PM.
Rain/Sleet/Snow (Wintry Mix) from 7 PM – 12 AM—especially along and north of I-40.
Little accumulation expected, through slick spots highly likely since temperatures will be in the teens and low 20s tomorrow morning.
BIG STORY will be temperatures. Single digit wind chills early tomorrow morning as people make their commute to work/school.
We will also be below freezing all day tomorrow through most of Wednesday morning.
RECORD BREAKING COLD as the record minimum high tomorrow is 37 (1920). The record minimum low for tomorrow is 23 (1950).
Our forecast for tomorrow: 31 for a high. 22 for a morning low.
