Rain and storms impact the Mid-South, damaging winds primary risk

    By: Elisabeth D'Amore , Brittani Dubose , Patrick Pete , Joey Sulipeck

    Updated:

    • Rain and storms will increase in coverage as we head towards noon
    • A wind advisory goes into effect at 10 AM with gusts near 35 mph
    • Severe storms are expected with damaging winds being the primary risk
    • Large hail and tornadoes are the secondary risks
    • A strong tornado is possible the farther east you go from the Mississippi River
    • This area east of Shelby County is under a level 3/5 risk of severe storms
    • The timing of these storms will be between 11 AM and 5 PM
    • Cooler air moves in tonight with drier conditions expected on Sunday
    • Watch the video above for the latest on this severe weather risk
       

     

     

     

     

