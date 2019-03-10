  • Rain-free Sunday! Highs in the low 60s across the Mid-South

    By: Elisabeth D'Amore , Brittani Dubose , Patrick Pete , Joey Sulipeck

    Updated:
    • Tracking a rain-free Sunday with highs in the low 60s
    • We’ll see clouds build through the day
    • A low rain chance returns for Monday and Tuesday
    • Rain and storm coverage increases on Wednesday
    • Some storms could be severe – stay tuned!
    • Temperatures top out in the low 70s on Wed. & Thu.
    • Watch the video above for your Sunday forecast!
       

     

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories