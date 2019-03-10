Rain-free Sunday! Highs in the low 60s across the Mid-South

- Tracking a rain-free Sunday with highs in the low 60s
- We’ll see clouds build through the day
- A low rain chance returns for Monday and Tuesday
- Rain and storm coverage increases on Wednesday
- Some storms could be severe – stay tuned!
- Temperatures top out in the low 70s on Wed. & Thu.
- Watch the video above for your Sunday forecast!
