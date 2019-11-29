- Tonight will be cloudy with overnight showers and lows near 50.
- Rain is likely on Saturday with a SLIGHT Risk for severe thunderstorms.
- The heaviest rain arrives around lunchtime through late afternoon.
- Damaging winds will be the primary weather threat.
- Clearing and cooling off on Sunday
- Watch the video above for your Friday weathercast.
