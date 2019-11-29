  • Rain is likely on Saturday with a slight risk for severe thunderstorms for the Mid-South

    • Tonight will be cloudy with overnight showers and lows near 50.
    • Rain is likely on Saturday with a SLIGHT Risk for severe thunderstorms.
    • The heaviest rain arrives around lunchtime through late afternoon.
    • Damaging winds will be the primary weather threat.
    • Clearing and cooling off on Sunday
