  • Rain moving out, cold temperatures expected across the Mid-South

    By: Brittani Dubose , Patrick Pete , Joey Sulipeck , Elisabeth D'Amore

    • Rain is exiting and cold temps are plunging overnight into tomorrow morning
    • Overnight lows will be below freezing, near 30°
    • Early Friday windchill readings near 20°
    • A cold day all Friday long
    • Below freezing again Friday night into Saturday morning
    • Warming a bit Saturday into Sunday
    • Another cold front Monday brings a MASSIVE temperature plunge
    • Showers expected Monday as temperatures fall
    • Depending on how much moisture is available as the cold air rushes in Monday evening, a wintry mix to light snowfall is possible (particularly for counties north of Memphis) … stay tuned
       

     

