- Rain is exiting and cold temps are plunging overnight into tomorrow morning
- Overnight lows will be below freezing, near 30°
- Early Friday windchill readings near 20°
- A cold day all Friday long
- Below freezing again Friday night into Saturday morning
- Warming a bit Saturday into Sunday
- Another cold front Monday brings a MASSIVE temperature plunge
- Showers expected Monday as temperatures fall
- Depending on how much moisture is available as the cold air rushes in Monday evening, a wintry mix to light snowfall is possible (particularly for counties north of Memphis) … stay tuned
