  • Rain, storms move through the Mid-South

    By: Elisabeth D'Amore , Brittani Dubose , Joey Sulipeck , Patrick Pete

    Updated:
    • Showers have cleared, but cloudy skies still remain across most of the Mid-South.
    • We’ll see gradual clearing overnight as temperatures drop to 47°.
    • Lots of sunshine tomorrow, but with winds out of the northwest, it will feel a little chilly—High: 52°.
    • Colder temperatures for your Saturday, with a warm front bringing rain on Sunday.
    • Scattered showers and storms are in the forecast for New Year’s Eve, but most of the moisture exits before midnight.
    • A polar air mass drops temperatures into the 30s by Wednesday.
