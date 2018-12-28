- Showers have cleared, but cloudy skies still remain across most of the Mid-South.
- We’ll see gradual clearing overnight as temperatures drop to 47°.
- Lots of sunshine tomorrow, but with winds out of the northwest, it will feel a little chilly—High: 52°.
- Colder temperatures for your Saturday, with a warm front bringing rain on Sunday.
- Scattered showers and storms are in the forecast for New Year’s Eve, but most of the moisture exits before midnight.
- A polar air mass drops temperatures into the 30s by Wednesday.
Watch the video above for the latest on today's storm risk!
