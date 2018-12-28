  • Moderate temperatures forecasted for Mid-South

    By: Elisabeth D'Amore , Brittani Dubose , Joey Sulipeck , Patrick Pete

    Updated:
    • Clouds are holding on to our west TN and north MS counties this morning
    •  Over the next few hours we’ll see them clear to the east with temps dropping
    • Today’s afternoon forecast will see sunshine and highs near 50
    • Saturday will be chilly and dry while Sunday will be cool and cloudy with a low rain chance
    • NYE showers expected with rain moving out late Monday/early Tuesday
    • A cold blast drops temps below average for the first few days of 2019
    • Watch the video above for the latest on your weekend forecast!

