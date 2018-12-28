- Clouds are holding on to our west TN and north MS counties this morning
- Over the next few hours we’ll see them clear to the east with temps dropping
- Today’s afternoon forecast will see sunshine and highs near 50
- Saturday will be chilly and dry while Sunday will be cool and cloudy with a low rain chance
- NYE showers expected with rain moving out late Monday/early Tuesday
- A cold blast drops temps below average for the first few days of 2019
- Watch the video above for the latest on your weekend forecast!
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Memphis firefighter concerned after vehicle containing thousands worth of gear stolen
- No working smoke detectors in part of Collierville home that caught fire, killed 4, officials say
- More than 2,200 guns reported stolen in Memphis in 2018, data shows
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}