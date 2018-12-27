- Rain and storms will move into the Mid-South by 9 AM and out by 5 PM
- Damaging winds and heavy rain will be the primary severe weather risk
- A wind advisory is in place for all of the Mid-South until 6 PM tonight
- Cold air settles in for the weekend with highs in the upper 40s
- The next high rain chance returns on New Year’s Eve
- A cold blast of air will drop temperatures below average for the first days of 2019
- Watch the video above for the latest on today’s storm risk!
