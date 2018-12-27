  • Rain, storms moving into the Mid-South

    By: Elisabeth D'Amore , Brittani Dubose , Joey Sulipeck , Patrick Pete

    Updated:
    • Rain and storms will move into the Mid-South by 9 AM and out by 5 PM
    • Damaging winds and heavy rain will be the primary severe weather risk
    • A wind advisory is in place for all of the Mid-South until 6 PM tonight
    • Cold air settles in for the weekend with highs in the upper 40s
    • The next high rain chance returns on New Year’s Eve
    • A cold blast of air will drop temperatures below average for the first days of 2019
    • Watch the video above for the latest on today’s storm risk!
       

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories