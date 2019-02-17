Rain with misty conditions today in the Mid-South

- Tracking light rain and misty conditions today with temperatures in the 40s
- President’s Day will be cool and dry under a partly cloudy sky
- The first of several rounds of rain will begin on Tuesday morning
- Scattered showers will be around through Saturday
- Temperatures will top out in the mid 40s to the upper 50s
- Watch the video above for the latest on this wet weather pattern!
