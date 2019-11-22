Rainy day with dropping temperatures in the Mid-South

- Grab the umbrella and jacket before you walk out the door.
- It's another cloudy start to the day with rain on radar.
- Temperatures this afternoon will only be in the low 50s--we're actually at our warmest right now as a cold front moves through.
- Rain chance: 90%--low threat severe.
- Winds: 10 mph.
- LOOKING AHEAD: Rain stays in the forecast through early Saturday morning. Low/no threat severe. 1" to 2" expected.
- Watch the video above for your Friday weathercast.
Make sure to have the umbrella and coat. Falling temperatures and showers in today's forecast. Drying out for the weekend, but it WILL be cloudy all day Saturday.https://t.co/HMwOP8DPVO pic.twitter.com/MNrA9HAkr7— Brittani (@BrittaniD_Fox13) November 22, 2019
