  • Rainy day with dropping temperatures in the Mid-South

    Updated:
    • Grab the umbrella and jacket before you walk out the door.
    • It's another cloudy start to the day with rain on radar.
    • Temperatures this afternoon will only be in the low 50s--we're actually at our warmest right now as a cold front moves through.
    • Rain chance: 90%--low threat severe.
    • Winds: 10 mph.
    • LOOKING AHEAD: Rain stays in the forecast through early Saturday morning. Low/no threat severe. 1" to 2" expected.
    • Watch the video above for your Friday weathercast.

     

