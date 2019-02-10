- On and off rain expected today through early Tuesday morning
- We’ll see heavy rain at times with isolated storms possible Monday evening
- Rainfall totals will reach close to 4 inches north of Shelby County
- Rainfall totals will reach near 2 inches in Memphis and 1-2 inches in north MS
- Flood watches, warnings and advisories have been issued for many areas along the MS river
- Dryer conditions arrive Tuesday evening with sunshine expected on Wednesday
- Watch the video above for details on this wet weather!
