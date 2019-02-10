  • Rainy days expected across the Mid-South

    By: Elisabeth D'Amore , Joey Sulipeck , Patrick Pete , Brittani Dubose

    • On and off rain expected today through early Tuesday morning
    • We’ll see heavy rain at times with isolated storms possible Monday evening
    • Rainfall totals will reach close to 4 inches north of Shelby County
    • Rainfall totals will reach near 2 inches in Memphis and 1-2 inches in north MS
    • Flood watches, warnings and advisories have been issued for many areas along the MS river
    • Dryer conditions arrive Tuesday evening with sunshine expected on Wednesday
