    By: Brittani Dubose , Patrick Pete , Elisabeth D'Amore , Joey Sulipeck

    • We’re waking up to a cold rain in the Mid-South with temperatures in the upper 30s
    • It’s possible to see snow flurries mixed in the rain mainly north of I-40
    • Little to no accumulation is expected as temperatures should remain above 32
    • Rain moves out by early afternoon and things remain dry through Thursday
    • Overnight lows will drop into the 20s with wind chills near 10 Monday morning
    • The unseasonably cold weather sticks around through Wednesday
