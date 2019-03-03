- We’re waking up to a cold rain in the Mid-South with temperatures in the upper 30s
- It’s possible to see snow flurries mixed in the rain mainly north of I-40
- Little to no accumulation is expected as temperatures should remain above 32
- Rain moves out by early afternoon and things remain dry through Thursday
- Overnight lows will drop into the 20s with wind chills near 10 Monday morning
- The unseasonably cold weather sticks around through Wednesday
- Watch the video above for the latest on this wet and cold Sunday!
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Jerry Lee Lewis suffers stroke, recovering in Memphis
- Son of missing 85-year-old Shelby Co. woman still hopeful more than 1 month after disappearance
- Nearly $500K in jewelry stolen from rapper Young Dolph's car at Cracker Barrel
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}