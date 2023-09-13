WATCH: Return of sunshine, warm temps over next few days in the Mid-South

Happy Wednesday!
 
It's a cloudy start to the day with comfortable temperatures.
 
Today's Forecast
Temperatures this afternoon will climb to the low 80s.
 
Rain chance: <10%--mainly for NW Mississippi.
 
Winds: 10 mph.
 
LOOKING AHEAD: Rising temperatures, but still below average, and a low rain chance. Temperatures will be near/above average by the end of the weekend into next week. 
 
Trends
Local Weather for Memphis and the Mid-South:
 
Warming Up

Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny and warm. Highs near 80 degrees.

Friday: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the low 80s.

Saturday: Partly sunny and warm with a slight chance of scattered showers. Highs in the low 80s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs near 80 degrees.

