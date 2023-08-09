A Tornado Watch has been issued for parts of Arkansas, Mississippi, Missouri and Tennessee until 4 a.m. Thursday.
Welcome to Wednesday evening, everyone:
We have another round of severe weather possible with tornadoes in the mix, and the timing could not be any worse. Some of the most violent weather is forecast to occur during sleeping hours.
Here's the stormy timeline:
Wednesday, 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. - Scattered light to moderate showers
Wednesday, 10 p.m. to Thursday, 3 a.m. - Widespread strong thunderstorms
Thursday, 3 a.m. to 8 a.m. - Scattered strong thunderstorms
This means we need to stay alert for any possibility of severe thunderstorms or tornadoes from 10 p.m., tonight, to 8 a.m., the following morning.
Local Weather for Memphis and the Mid-South
Wednesday Night: Another round for strong to severe storms late tonight and early tomorrow morning. Overnight lows in the low and mid 70s.
Thursday: Stormy early morning, then partly sunny to mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the upper 80s with enough sunshine.
Friday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Highs near 90 degrees.
Saturday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Highs in the low 90s. Heat indices near 100 degrees.
BELOW is a previous version of the weather story:
A Tornado Warning was canceled early for Alcorn County. The Corinth Police Department said that a funnel cloud was spotted near the city's downtown area around 1:45 p.m.
At 2:02 p.m., that tornado warning for Alcorn County and McNairy County, Tennessee was canceled. However, damaging winds are still blowing through the area and the National Weather Service has kept the area under a Severe Thunderstorm Warning.
The tornado-warned storm is expected to be over Damon by 2:07 p.m., Burnsville by 2:13 p.m. and High Point by 2:16 p.m., Central Elementary School by 2:20 p.m. and Iuka by 2:27 p.m.
The National Weather Service reported a radar-indicated tornado and pea-sized hail in the areas of McNairy County, Tennessee and Alcorn County, Mississippi around 1:45 p.m.
Memphis and surrounding areas were placed under a Flash Flood Warning after a severe thunderstorm with 60 mph winds blew through the Mid-South prior to the tornado-warned storm in Mississippi.
That Flash Flood Warning ended at 1:45 p.m.
This storm blew through with winds up to 60 mph and produced quarter-sized hail.
