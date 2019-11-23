  • Scattered showers and cold temps overnight for the Mid-South

    • Scattered showers and cold temps overnight
    • A brief break from the rain early Saturday
    • Cold Saturday morning – lows near 43°
    • Brief, scattered showers Saturday afternoon
    • Chilly high Saturday near 52°
    • Clearing skies and milder Sunday
    • Rain returns on Tuesday
    • THANKSGIVING OUTLOOK:  Showers expected on Thursday with a high near 58°
    • Watch the video above for your Friday weathercast.

