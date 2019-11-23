Scattered showers and cold temps overnight for the Mid-South

- Scattered showers and cold temps overnight
- A brief break from the rain early Saturday
- Cold Saturday morning – lows near 43°
- Brief, scattered showers Saturday afternoon
- Chilly high Saturday near 52°
- Clearing skies and milder Sunday
- Rain returns on Tuesday
- THANKSGIVING OUTLOOK: Showers expected on Thursday with a high near 58°
- Watch the video above for your Friday weathercast.
