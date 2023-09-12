Happy Tuesday!
Scattered Showers and chance for an isolated thunderstorm today. Biggest impact looking to be between 7am-2pm.
Best chance to see rain will be north off to our northwest. Cold front moves through today.
Temperatures will be in the upper 70s/near 80s.
Temperatures stay below average all week long. Next best chance for rain will be the weekend.
Local Weather for Memphis and the Mid-South
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of scattered showers and storms. Highs in the middle and upper 70s.
Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny and cooler. Sprinkles and scattered light showers are possible in the morning. Heavier more widespread showers and storms are possible by late morning into the atmosphere. Highs in the upper 70s.
Thursday: Mostly sunny and mild. Highs in the upper 70s.
Friday: Mostly sunny and mild. Highs in the upper 70s.
Saturday: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs near 80 degrees.
