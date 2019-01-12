Scattered showers moving through the Memphis area

- Scattered showers are moving through the Mid-South… and we will see on and off again showers for the remainder of the day.
- Temperatures only warm to 50° this afternoon.
- Rain tapers off before midnight—then cooler air filters in behind the front. Low: 40°
- A cooler and drier day forecasted for Sunday with highs only climbing to the mid-40s.
- Temperatures warm to the upper 50s by the end of next week.
