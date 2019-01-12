  • Scattered showers moving through the Memphis area

    By: Patrick Pete , Joey Sulipeck , Brittani Dubose , Elisabeth D'Amore

    Updated:
    • Scattered showers are moving through the Mid-South… and we will see on and off again showers for the remainder of the day.
    • Temperatures only warm to 50° this afternoon.
    • Rain tapers off before midnight—then cooler air filters in behind the front. Low: 40°
    • A cooler and drier day forecasted for Sunday with highs only climbing to the mid-40s.
    • Temperatures warm to the upper 50s by the end of next week.
       

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories