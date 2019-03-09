  • Temps in the 60s today, but chance of storms looms

    By: Brittani Dubose , Elisabeth D'Amore , Joey Sulipeck , Patrick Pete

    Updated:
    • Fog and mist are covering many portions of the FOX13 viewing area
    • Light showers and drizzle will be active overnight
    • Temperatures will rise into the 70’s tomorrow
    • Much of the FOX13 viewing area will be under an “Enhanced Risk” zone tomorrow
    • An Enhanced Risk zone means we expect to see numerous strong scattered storms; isolated tornadoes are also possible
    • Damaging winds will also be a concern tomorrow
    • The storms are currently expected to arrive near midday before exiting tomorrow afternoon/evening
    • Nicer conditions arrive for Sunday
    • Watch the video above for your Friday weathercast.

