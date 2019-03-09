- Fog and mist are covering many portions of the FOX13 viewing area
- Light showers and drizzle will be active overnight
- Temperatures will rise into the 70’s tomorrow
- Much of the FOX13 viewing area will be under an “Enhanced Risk” zone tomorrow
- An Enhanced Risk zone means we expect to see numerous strong scattered storms; isolated tornadoes are also possible
- Damaging winds will also be a concern tomorrow
- The storms are currently expected to arrive near midday before exiting tomorrow afternoon/evening
- Nicer conditions arrive for Sunday
- Watch the video above for your Friday weathercast.
