  • Scattered showers, storms will begin moving into the area early Monday morning

    • All quiet on radar, but that will change tomorrow morning.
    • Scattered showers and storms will begin moving into the area around 6 a.m., and should be exiting tomorrow afternoon.
    • Strong to severe storms are possible, with damaging wind gusts and heavy rain the primary threats.
    • Secondary risks are large hail, and an isolated tornado.
    • Cooler temperatures build into the area on Tuesday.
       

