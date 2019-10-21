Scattered showers, storms will begin moving into the area early Monday morning

- MEMPHIS, Tenn. -
- All quiet on radar, but that will change tomorrow morning.
- Scattered showers and storms will begin moving into the area around 6 a.m., and should be exiting tomorrow afternoon.
- Strong to severe storms are possible, with damaging wind gusts and heavy rain the primary threats.
- Secondary risks are large hail, and an isolated tornado.
- Cooler temperatures build into the area on Tuesday.
