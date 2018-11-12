Scattered showers throughout parts of the Mid-South

A few degrees warmer across the Mid-South tonight, but you'll still need the heater-- Low: 39°
Scattered showers will begin filtering into north Mississippi overnight, with areas along and south I-40 experiencing showers for the morning commute.
Rain will gradually move northward through the morning, with scattered showers sticking around for most of the day-- High: 45°
Breezy winds will keep the feels like temperature in the upper 30s for the afternoon.
Temperatures remain unseasonably cool for the rest of the week-- but all eyes are focused on Thursday morning, where subfreezing temperatures and moisture combine for a chance of flurries, mainly along and north of I-40.
