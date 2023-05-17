Welcome to Wednesday, everyone:
Scattered showers and thunderstorms today.
The muggies gradually go away as rain will draw slightly lower temperatures.
Local Weather for Memphis and the Mid-South
Wednesday: Relief arrives. Mostly sunny, warm and much less humid. Highs near 80 degrees.
Thursday: Sunny, warm and seasonable. Highs in the low 80s.
Friday: Partly sunny, warmer with showers and storms possible. Highs near 85 degrees.
Saturday: Partly sunny and very warm with showers and thunderstorms possible. Highs in the mid-80s.
Sunday: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the upper 70s.
