Local Weather for Memphis and the Mid-South
Wednesday: Very warm and muggy. Partly sunny with afternoon and evening showers and storms. Highs in the mid 80s.
Thursday: Warm and muggy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the low 80s.
Friday: Very warm and muggy. Partly sunny with afternoon and evening showers and storms. Highs in the mid 80s.
Saturday: Very warm and muggy. Partly sunny with afternoon and evening showers and storms. Highs in the mid 80s.
Mother's Day on Sunday: Very warm and muggy. Partly sunny with afternoon and evening showers and storms. Highs in the mid 80s.