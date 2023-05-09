WATCH: Scattered thunderstorms, humidity set in for Mid-South

Happy Wednesday!
 
Grab the umbrella before you walk out the door for this afternoon.
May 10 TODAY
 
It's a warm start to the day with increasing clouds.
 
Temperatures this afternoon will rise to the low 80s.
 
Rain chance: 60%--low threat severe.
 
Showers should start around lunchtime and stick around through the evening hours.
 
Winds: 10 mph.
May 10 Mothers Day
LOOKING AHEAD: Showers remain in the forecast with above average temperatures for the weekend. Temperatures will start to average out by the middle of next week. 

Local Weather for Memphis and the Mid-South

Wednesday: Very warm and muggy. Partly sunny with afternoon and evening showers and storms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Thursday: Warm and muggy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the low 80s.

Friday: Very warm and muggy. Partly sunny with afternoon and evening showers and storms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Saturday: Very warm and muggy. Partly sunny with afternoon and evening showers and storms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Mother's Day on Sunday: Very warm and muggy. Partly sunny with afternoon and evening showers and storms. Highs in the mid 80s.

