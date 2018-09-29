  • Seasonable temperatures with highs topping out near 80

    • A foggy start to the day with a mix of sun & clouds expected through your Saturday
    • Today will see seasonable temperatures with highs topping out near 80 
    • It will be a bit warmer on Sunday with highs in the mid 80s
    • Isolated showers and storms are possible Monday and Tuesday
    • Warm and humid conditions return next week – the first week of October!
