- A foggy start to the day with a mix of sun & clouds expected through your Saturday
- Today will see seasonable temperatures with highs topping out near 80
- It will be a bit warmer on Sunday with highs in the mid 80s
- Isolated showers and storms are possible Monday and Tuesday
- Warm and humid conditions return next week – the first week of October!
- Watch the video above for the latest on your weekend weather!
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Prominent city leader killed after shooting in Downtown Memphis
- Truck possibly connected to city leader's murder was stolen from Memphis home, owner says
- Video shows mailman urinating on front porch of Memphis home while delivering mail
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}