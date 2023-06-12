Welcome to Monday evening, everyone:
Tonight will be mostly cloudy and dry.
There is a Level 2 out of 5 risk of strong to severe storms mainly in Memphis and northern Mississippi on Tuesday morning. Damaging wind and hail are the greatest threats.
Here's your storm timeline for Tuesday:
- 3 a.m. to 5 a.m. with showers and storms arriving
- 5 a.m. to 8 a.m. with strongest thunderstorms possible
- After 8 a.m. with storms and showers becoming more scattered and spotty
Showers and thunderstorms are more likely Tuesday morning and midday before leaving and becoming more spotty. It will be warm.
Hotter weather is on the way with additional chances of rain into Father's Day Weekend.
Local Weather for Memphis and the Mid-South
Monday Night: Showers and storms arrive by 3 a.m. Cool to mild with lows in the low 60s.
Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the morning and midday. Warm with highs near 80 degrees.
Wednesday: Morning showers and storms. Warmer with highs near 85 degrees.
Thursday: Hotter and sunnier with a lower chance of showers and storms. Highs in the upper 80s.
Friday: Mostly sunny and hot with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs near 90 degrees.
