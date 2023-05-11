A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for Shelby County, Mississippi County, Tipton County and Crittenden County until 5:06 p.m.
This storm is bringing wind gusts up to 60 mph and pea-sized hail.
The rain doesn't bring us a cool down, however, as temperatures will stay in the mid-80 until dropping to lows in the high-60s overnight.
LOOKING AHEAD: Above average temperatures until mid week next week. Rain chances will stay in the forecast—low threat severe. Feels like temperatures will be in the low 90s for Mother's Day.
Local Weather for Memphis and the Mid-South
Thursday: Warm and muggy with showers and thunderstorms likely, especially in the afternoon. Some storms may be strong to severe with heavy downpours, frequent lightning and damaging hail. Highs in the low 80s.
Friday: Very warm and muggy. Partly sunny with afternoon and evening showers and storms. Highs in the mid-80s.
Saturday: Very warm and muggy. Partly sunny with afternoon and evening showers and storms. Highs in the mid-80s.
Mother's Day on Sunday: Very warm and muggy. Partly sunny with afternoon and evening showers and storms. Highs in the mid-80s.