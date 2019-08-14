  • Severe thunderstorm warning issued for multiple counties across Mid-South

    THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES ARE UNDER SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNINGS, IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM: SHELBY, DESOTO, CRITTENDEN, ST. FRANCIS, TUNICA

    • A few isolated showers and storms are active this evening
    • Lightning, hail and strong winds are the primary threat
    • An Excessive Heat Warning will be active through 8 pm tonight
    • Head index readings this evening will hover above 100° until closer to midnight
    • A cold front is moving through overnight
    • Tomorrow morning temps will be much more seasonal and comfortable
    • Wednesday morning temperatures will be in the mid-70’s
    • Heat index readings for Wednesday will be in the mid-90’s
    • Thursday will have the most comfortable temperatures of the week highs near 91°
    • Temperatures begin to heat back up this weekend
    • Watch the video above for your Tuesday weathercast
       

