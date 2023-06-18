Happy Sunday and Father's Day!
We have been CLEARED from the morning Severe Threat, now the focus will be on the possible redevelopment of storms this afternoon and evening that could bring all forms of Severe Weather to the area: more damaging winds, hail, more heavy rain, frequent lightning, and a few tornadoes can't be ruled out.
This is a 1-2 punch as we have mass power outages across the area, 30k+ in the Memphis Metro alone.
The entire area is under a Level 2 of 5 Risk for Severe Weather with the Level 3 Risk moving furth south and now just clipping portions of Coahoma and Quitman counties.
Expect the rain to clear by midnight.
Moving forward, expect afternoon fairly normal isolated chances of pop-up showers/storms for this time of year with temperatures in the 80s and lows around 70 and the official start of summer on Wednesday.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD
Trending stories: