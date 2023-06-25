The National Weather Service has issued a SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING for the following counties or areas until 7:10 pm:
- Lauderdale, TN
- Mississippi, AR
- Tipton
- Shelby, TN
- Crittenden
- Cross, AR
Good Evening,
- Damaging wind gusts up to 70mph
- Hail up to tennis ball size possible
- Frequent lightning
- Heavy flooding rains
