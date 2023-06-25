The National Weather Service has issued a SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING for the following counties or areas until 7:10 pm:

  • Lauderdale, TN
  • Mississippi, AR
  • Tipton
  • Shelby, TN
  • Crittenden
  • Cross, AR

Good Evening,

 
A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH has been issued through MIDNIGHT.
 
hail
Between now and 7pm storms will enter the area and the hail and damaging wind threat will increase as storms move to the south and east across the region.
 
THREATS INCLUDE: 
  • Damaging wind gusts up to 70mph
  • Hail up to tennis ball size possible
  • Frequent lightning
  • Heavy flooding rains
Storms will exit the area by midnight and then skies will clear. It will remain hot and humid throughout the week. Another email will follow with the full forecast going forward. Social updates and app videos will be posted in a few minutes. We will cut in as needed through the end of the event.
 
Any questions feel free to reach out!
 
Stay safe!
Matt Yarosewick
7 day forecast
