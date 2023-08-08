WATCH: Morning showers expected to bring some relief from hot temperatures

Happy Tuesday!
STRONG TO SEVERE STORMS WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON/EVENING (LEVEL 2/5).
 
Once again we don't have heat alerts!
 
Today
You WILL want the umbrella—especially if you live south of I-40 across north MS and east AR.
 
Temperatures this afternoon will climb to the mid/upper 80s.
 
Feels like temperatures in the low 90s.
 
Rain chance: 30%--low threat severe (level 1/5).
 
Rain in Midsouth
Rain will primarily be this morning and early afternoon.
 
LOOKING AHEAD: Rain tomorrow with a wind threat in the afternoon/evening. 
 
Wed. Risk
Heavy rain also a concern as we could pick up around 2".  
 
Local Weather for Memphis and the Mid-South
 
Golf tourney

Thursday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Highs near 90 degrees.

Friday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Highs near 90 degrees.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

        More News