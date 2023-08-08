Thursday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Highs near 90 degrees.
Friday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Highs near 90 degrees.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- FOX13 Investigates: Jaylin McKenzie’s family wants transparency after 21-year-old shot, killed by MPD
- Girl seriously hurt after shooting in Hickory Hill, MPD says
- Memphis woman pleads for help after she says ex-boyfriend shot her
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives