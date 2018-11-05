Severe weather possible for Monday afternoon

Waking up to Temperatures in the upper 40s and lower 50s tomorrow, so grab a light jacket before you head out.
Dress in layers and grab the umbrella, highs tomorrow warm to the lower 70s with scattered showers and thunderstorms filtering in tomorrow afternoon.
We are under an Enhanced Risk for severe weather, that’s a level three out of five.
I’ll severe weather molds our possible, but the greatest risk will be damaging wind gusts greater than 60 mph, and isolated tornadoes.
Cooler temperatures filter in for the rest of the week with the rain chances sprinkled in the forecast through Friday.
It’s going to be a chilly weekend.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}